Santa Barbara, CA

Cathy Murillo seeking second term as mayor of Santa Barbara

By Scott Sheahen
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara mayor Cathy Murillo is seeking re-election.

“It’s an honor to be the mayor and I hope to serve another term,” said Murillo.

She’s currently serving her first term as mayor after being on the Santa Barbara City Council.

“I’d like to build on my ten years of public service, build on all of the positive relationships that I’ve built," said Murillo. "And continue focusing on housing, especially affordable housing, addressing homelessness.”

While housing and homelessness are among Murillo's top priorities, she said she’ll also focus on environmental concerns and creating jobs.

“That’s what people want, they want job opportunities, housing," said Murillo. "They want to live in a safe community. But really climate change will be something that we have to deal with, we already are. And I’ll take that into my second term.”

The last 19 months of Murillo's term have been during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she’s proud of how the city handled the health crisis.

“I created the Mayor’s COVID-19 Business Advisory Taskforce," said Murillo. "And I had all of the business sectors there. And the business serving organizations. And together we closed State Street to car traffic and created the promenade.”

If re-elected, Murillo said she’ll focus on preventing gang violence, helping the homeless, and building affordable housing.

“I want people to keep me in the position so I can continue doing good things," said Murillo. "And I’m endorsed by the Democratic Party. I’m also endorsed by the Sierra Club.”

