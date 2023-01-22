ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale

By Summer Cartwright
 20 hours ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all.

According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look and smooth the feel of skin. It’s so effective that one shopper on the brand’s site said it’s “the best [moisturizer] I have ever used. 56 and I look 36 .”

The reason this anti-aging cream is so versatile is because of its heavy-lifting ingredients. It’s packed with hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate skin, and it also is made with cohederm, a trio of skin-savers known to restore your skin’s barrier while preventing water loss. Also worth mentioning: the vegan formula is designed without parabens, soy and other prominent allergens.

Even better, you can score this top seller for less during the brand’s Lunar New Year Sale. To unlock $10 off orders $50 and up, simply use the code LUNAR10 right now.

Avene Hydrance Aqua-Gel $38 Buy Now

This is the kind of technology that we expect from a brand that’s nearly three centuries old. Shopper after shopper has heralded this moisturizer for its repairing and rejuvenating capabilities.

“They’re not lying,” one reviewer wrote. “This stuff is magic (and it smells amazing). I even saw results after one day of using this. My skin is glowy and hydrated without being greasy or tacky after use. AND my extremely sensitive skin has had zero problems with this. It’s a lifesaver for everyone, especially those with very sensitive skin.”

So, basically, we’re adding this to our list of anti-aging hero products and adding it to our carts ASAP.

