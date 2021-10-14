Joey Thieman previews his new album with “Waiting at the Station”

Days away from the release of their fourth full-length album, Old Dominion is serving up a sneak preview of one very special track featuring the legendary, Gladys Knight. The song, "Lonely Side of Town,“ will be featured on the band’s new album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, which arrives October 8. The group took to Instagram with a clip from recording in studio with Ms. Knight and let’s just say, from what we can tell — the songs is already a fave.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO