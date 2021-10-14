CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Joey Thieman previews his new album with “Waiting at the Station”

By Otis Junior
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville musician Joey Thieman recently shared a new single titled “Waiting at the Station” ahead of his upcoming album Letters, Words, Sentences, Songs. The storyteller and multi-instrumentalist is known for sharing stages with many fellow Louisvillians; he’s contributed keys, accordion, and trumpet to performances with Bridge 19, Carly Johnson, Drew Miller of Curio Key Club, and many more. Thieman teamed up with another Louisville multi-instrumentalist, Mark Charles Heidinger, who co-produced and performed on the new album.

PREMIERE: Isaac Fosl-van Wyke shares new animated video for “The Crimson Bride”

Louisville’s Isaac Fosl-van Wyke released his album Underneath at the beginning of the month, and shared his brand new video for the album’s “The Crimson Bride” with us today! Wyke enlisted the help of visual artist Rakel Stammer who crafted an almost haunting animated visual for the track. The full LP features contributions from musicians Joan Shelley, Nathan Salsburg, Lacey Guthrie, Anna Krippenstapel, and more. Watch the video for “The Crimson Bride” below.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville’s Blind Feline wraps an Appalachian tale in Rock ‘n’ Roll

Louisville band Blind Feline takes an Appalachian tale and turns it into an epic number wrapped in Chuck Berry style rock ‘n’ roll. Lead singer Oliver Sayani says “The song is about a mythical Native American figure in the mountains where I grew up that would grind you up and smoke you if you messed with him.” Check out “Mountain Chief” below.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Band CAMINO: “Guitar solos are definitely a lost art.”

The Band CAMINO on Curse Words, Guitar Solos, and Their Debut Album. The Band CAMINO sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss their debut album and the journey from a small Memphis, Tennessee band to their breakout success. Jeffrey Jordan, Spencer Stewart, & Garrison Burgess talk about their first touring van, working in a group with three vocalists, and the magic and lost art of a blazing guitar solo. The trio also get into the themes of the record, proper use of swear words, and their tour.
ROCK MUSIC
listen hear! song of the day: Nicole Atkins previews new album with the empowering song “Promised Land”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Memphis Ice, the new album from Nicole Atkins, features reimagined renditions of nine tracks originally released on her previous album, Italian Ice. Her new single, “Promised Land,” is a powerfully empowering song which Atkins recorded for her 2020 LP but decided not to release. We’re glad it’s finally seeing the light of day!
MUSIC
Joey Thieman
Drew Miller
