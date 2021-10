Kazemde George, "I Insist" Kazemde George is a tenor saxophonist, composer and scholar presently poised for a breakthrough with the jazz public. The engine of this momentum is I Insist, his soulful new debut on Greenleaf Music, which combines an easy grasp of melody and a swinging foundation with some jostling ideas about cultural identity in the Black diaspora. (George's father hails from Guyana, and his mother is Jamaican; he grew up in Berkeley and attended Harvard and the New England Conservatory before landing in Brooklyn.) There's a declarative political thrust to the album, whose title invokes Max Roach's We Insist! Freedom Now Suite — but as you see in this live version of the title track, George and his sharp young band are enfolding their insistence in an appealing groove.

