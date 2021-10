Former Star Trek star William Shatner is preparing to boldly go where no 90-year-old has gone before, and admits to feeling nervous about the mission.“I feel comfortable, but I’m also uncomfortable. I’ll be very happy when we go up and ... we’re safe,” Shatner told CNN ahead of his space flight with Jeff Bezos’s company Blue Origin.“[And] we have that moment of inspiration which, I feel, will be there when we’re looking into the vastness of the universe.”Shatner is to become the oldest person to ever reach space as part of a four-person New Shepard NS-18 mission.Speaking to media...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO