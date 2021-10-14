CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Accidental shooting at Stripes on 19th and Armstrong

By Jaydon Hart
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The San Angelo Police Department released the following statement on the accidental shooting at Stripes on 19th and Armstrong.

According to San Angelo Police, officers responded to the Stripes at 802 E. 19th Street in reference to a shooting victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two female “Stripes” employees with non-life threatening injuries from a single fragmented bullet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ac9Sy_0cRNhixM00
Kamron Ransom arrested by San Angelo Police Officers

Officers learned that 22-year-old San Angelo man and Stripes employee, Kamron Ransom, accidentally discharged his 9mm handgun and the bullet had struck the floor of the business.

Officers learned the bullet fragments struck two female employees. One of the female employees was struck on the back portion of her legs. The other female employee was struck on her left arm and legs.

Both victims were transported to Shannon Medical Center to receive treatment for their injuries.

Ransom was arrested for “Discharging a Firearm within the City limits” and for existing “City Warrants.” Criminal Investigations Division say more charges may be forthcoming.

The San Angelo Police Department’s “Criminal Investigations Division” as well as the “Crime Scene Division” arrived on scene to assist with the investigation.

original story: SAN ANGELO– San Angelo Police and EMS responded to an accidental shooting at the intersection of 19th and Armstrong on Thursday afternoon. Two victims have been transported by ambulance to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

