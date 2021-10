The Astros have left Lance McCullers off the American League Championship Series roster, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. McCullers had to leave what ended up being the deciding game in the ALDS after only four innings versus the White Sox due to forearm soreness. After an MRI, that soreness was determined to be a muscle strain, and he doesn’t have any structural damage. There was some fear, as there is with any forearm injury, that Tommy John surgery might be required. There is some hope that McCullers could be available should the Astros defeat the Red Sox and advance to the World Series.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO