CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a teenager eating on a Cape Cod beach was bitten by a coyote earlier this week, officials announced Thursday. A 16-year-old boy had been eating on a blanket with a friend at Harding’s Beach in Chatham around 8 p.m. on Monday when the coyote approached and bit him on his right ankle, according to the Chatham Police Department.