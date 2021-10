NEW YORK -- Donald Trump takes tremendous pride in being rich. Just ask him. "I'm really rich," he said in his presidential announcement speech back in 2015. Which is still true! But, according to the newly-released rankings from Forbes magazine, Trump is no longer one of the 400 richest people in America. It's the first time in more than two decades that Trump has not made the Forbes 400.

