Substitute teachers are in demand. This NC school district will pay them extra
Johnston County substitute teachers will get hundreds of extra dollars each month to try to help keep classrooms staffed during a time of acute worker shortages. The Johnston County school board approved a plan Tuesday to temporarily provide substitute teachers a new stipend of $125 to $525 per month depending on how many days they work. The extra pay comes as Johnston County and schools across the state and nation are facing severe staffing shortages, including for substitute teachers.www.newsobserver.com
Comments / 0