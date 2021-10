A batch of mosquitos collected in McDonough County has tested positive for West Nile virus. The McDonough County Health Department announced the results of recent testing on mosquitos in the area on Monday. The positive batch was collected in the week of August 15th, 2021. West Nile Virus carries a low risk of being deadly but it can linger if you do catch it via a mosquito bite. Symptoms include headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash with fatigue and weakness that can linger well after recovery from the virus.

