Kevin was an accomplished Trumpet player during his Zeeland High School years and later playing in church. He enjoyed working on his computer and was a passionate supporter of Pro-Life and the United States of America. Professionally Kevin loved to transport clients to their medical appointments with Ready Ride Transportation and was a faithful member of the Men’s Bible Study group at Rock Urban Church. Kevin was faithful and enthusiastic in his love for the Lord Jesus Christ.

OBITUARIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO