CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

POETRY CORNER: Good morning sunshine

Wicked Local
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy favorite part of the program. (Do you think it’s a wig?) Darn, I wasn’t listening. to find out what the weather is. Fran Sharon is a Randolph resident.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Democrat

Good Morning: Getting into the spirit of the season

It is that time of the year, yet again, when the ghouls, ghosts and goblins rise from the grave for a month of fiendish fun and frights. It hardly feels like it should be October. Yet, it seems like it snuck up on me after what was already been a scary year.
myedmondsnews.com

EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner: Read My Lips, Wandering, Contests

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group. Diane Naab is an artist, former art gallery owner, world traveler, and published author, now living in the Seattle area. Her poetry and short stories were published in four consecutive issues of the annual literary...
EDMONDS, WA
Michigan Daily

Saying “good morning” to the night owls

The world did not ask for COVID-19. The world did not ask for virtual classrooms and meetings either. Most of all, the world did not ask to be attending said meetings, during a lockdown, in a suit and tie, at 2 a.m. That is the unique predicament I found myself in in the early weeks of my freshman experience at the University of Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
kcrw.com

Good Morning: ‘Country’

Every Thursday, we’ve been tapping into new music with a curated view from Global Beat Australia. The duo Good Morning is a recent find, with a forthcoming album dropping later this month. We’ll check out “Country” with its jangly guitars and pensive refrain.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Good Morning Sunshine#Weather
viewing.nyc

Sunday, October 10th, 2021, Good Morning!

Good morning! Wishing you a happy Sunday, October 10th, 2021 from all of us at Viewing NYC!. Here's what the weather looks like in the City right now. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

'Shameless' Star Ricarlo Flanagan, 41, Dies From COVID-19

“Last Comic Standing” alum Ricarlo Flanagan has died at 41 after contracting COVID-19. His agent, Stu Golfman, confirmed his passing Monday night. Flanagan passed away over the weekend due to respiratory disease, Golfman told Variety. While he did not give further details about his demise, he said he was heartbroken by his death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

As a Black-Led Western, ‘The Harder They Fall’ Is Rare, but Don’t Call It an Alternative History

With a cast led by Black actors, including Idris Elba and Regina King, Jeymes Samuel’s upcoming film “The Harder They Fall” stands in stark contrast to the white-dominated world of classic Westerns. But the way Samuel sees it, his vision is more rooted in truth than John Wayne’s version of the Old West. “Black people in period pieces — we’re not subservient. ‘The Harder They Fall’ is not an alternative viewpoint of the West. It’s actually a realistic viewpoint of the West,” Samuel said during a recent Q&A in support of the Netflix film. “What Hollywood was feeding us for all...
MOVIES
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Celebrate First Anniversary With Saucy & Sweet Pics

Megan Thee Stallion is ringing in "1year of fun" with her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, and she's reliving their best moments in a celebratory Instagram post. On Monday (Oct. 18), the rapper posted cheeky baecation photos as well as behind-the-scenes pics at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where she won best new artist, best rap performance and best rap song for her Beyoncé-assisted "Savage," and iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she won best new collaboration. "1year of fun with you," she captioned the carousel post.
CELEBRITIES
Curbed

This TikTok Star is Just Really Good at Painting Clean Corners

Alec is a house painter — a really, really good house painter. So good that hundreds of thousands of people tune in on TikTok to watch him paint in their free time. His TikTok page, @dndpainting, has more than 565,000 followers and solely features him doing things that sound, on paper, entirely banal: Alec painting along baseboard trim, his brush following the edges of carved woodwork. But take one clip: Singing along to Fergie under his breath, he paints the area around an ornate mantle in just a few strokes, doing in 30 seconds what might take you or me a laborious 20 minutes. That video has 11 million views. In another, he somehow paints an entire wall without refilling his roller once. The only things he ever appears to tape off are light-switch covers. Every edge, every bit of trim, is all painted freehand — and with a three-inch brush at that. Some people watch it as ASMR (and the videos are tagged as such), but at the best moments, I feel more inclined to yell out “Siiiiiiiick,” as if I were watching a skateboarding video. Behold …
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
viewing.nyc

Saturday, October 9th, 2021, Good Morning!

Good morning! Wishing you a happy Saturday, October 9th, 2021 from all of us at Viewing NYC!. Here's what the weather looks like in the City right now. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

Ticketholders To Filipino Festival FAHMfest Find Empty Parking Lot In San Pedro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ticketholders to a Filipino festival that was supposed to happen over the weekend are calling it the newest “Fyre Festival” after it was canceled without any notice to people who paid for tickets. FAHMFest was advertised on social media throughout the spring and summer, promising to be a “one-of-a-kind” festival celebrating Filipino food, music and fashion. According to the event page on feverup.com, general admission tickets were $115 for a two-day pass and $250 for a VIP two-day pass for people 21 and over. Michael Nones said he bought his tickets in April at an early bird promotional...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy