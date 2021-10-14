CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri governor threatens to prosecute journalist for sharing web security flaw

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 4 days ago

Missouri Governor Mike Parson might want to read up on the differences between disclosing and exploiting security flaws. According to The Missouri Independent, Parson accused a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter of being a "hacker" for having the audacity to... report security holes. The journalist disclosed a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education web app flaw that let anyone see over 100,000 teachers' Social Security numbers in site source code, and Parson interpreted this as a "political game" meant to "embarrass the state" — that is, a malicious hack.

www.engadget.com

Daily Montanan

Missouri gov wants to prosecute reporter who found Social Security numbers flaw on state website

On Tuesday, a reporter with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch alerted the state that Social Security numbers of school teachers and administrators were vulnerable to public exposure due to flaws on a website maintained by Missouri’s department of education. The newspaper agreed to hold off publishing any story while the department fixed the problem and protected […] The post Missouri gov wants to prosecute reporter who found Social Security numbers flaw on state website appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOURI STATE
ZDNet

Missouri governor faces backlash and ridicule for threatening reporter who discovered exposed teacher SSNs

Missouri governor Mike Parson is facing criticism from technologists and journalists after he issued a scathing, technologically inaccurate statement threatening to arrest a reporter for discovering that the social security numbers of school teachers, administrators and counselors across Missouri were vulnerable to public exposure due to flaws on a website maintained by the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Parson slams newspaper for uncovering data security flaw

JEFFERSON CITY — Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday condemned one of Missouri’s largest newspapers for exposing a flaw in a state database that allowed public access to thousands of teachers’ Social Security numbers, even though the paper held off from reporting about the flaw until after the state could fix it.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Post

A newspaper informed Missouri about a website flaw. The governor accused it of ‘hacking.’

An earlier version of this story misspelled the Missouri governor's name as Michael Parsons. It is Parson. This story has been corrected. You are reading these words right now because your computer or phone was sent a number of files telling the device what words to display and how they should be formatted. One of those files included HTML, HyperText Markup Language, that uses tags such as <strong> and <a> to tell your browser how to bold or link words and images. It isn’t code, really, just text surrounded by little triggers that your browser knows how to interpret. Since your computer was sent this file, you’re free to look at it. If you’re on your desktop or laptop, find the “View source” command in the menu at the top of your screen. That’s this page’s source code, written in HTML.
MISSOURI STATE
The Verge

Missouri governor threatens reporter who discovered state site spilling private info

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is threatening legal action against a reporter and newspaper that found and responsibly disclosed a security vulnerability that left teacher and educational staffs’ social security numbers exposed and easily accessible. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it notified the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education...
MISSOURI STATE
Engadget

House bill would limit Section 230 protections for 'malicious' algorithms

Congress is once again hoping to limit Section 230 safeguards under certain circumstances. Rep. Frank Pallone and other House Democrats are introducing a bill, the Justice Against Malicious Algorithms Act (JAMA), that would make internet platforms liable when they "knowingly or recklessly" use algorithms to recommend content that leads to physical or "severe emotional" harm. They're concerned online giants like Facebook are knowingly amplifying harmful material, and that companies should be held responsible for this damage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Design Taxi

Governor Goes After ‘Hacker’ Journalist Who Spotted Flaw… In HTML Code

Image via ID 91322214 © Rufatjumali | Dreamstime.com. During a press conference this week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson called out a well-meaning journalist who had reported a vulnerability spotted in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s site. Turns out, the webpage had been displaying educators’ Social Security numbers in its HTML source code.
TECHNOLOGY
Missourinet

(AUDIO) GOP lawmaker says Parson has gone too far in threatening prosecution in state’s flawed application

Gov. Mike Parson and a fellow Republican lawmaker do not see eye to eye on the way a state web application flaw is being handled. During a press conference this week, Parson has threatened criminal prosecution after he says a news organization took several steps to discover a vulnerability in a Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Department web application. The flaw had the ability to show the social security numbers of educators, putting the private information of nearly 100,000 teachers at risk.
POLITICS
thepitchkc.com

Opinion: Pushback on Parson’s call to prosecute journalists

I’m writing this column after one of the most vicious and unfounded attacks I’ve heard by a Missouri governor against a major Missouri news organization. It involves the St. Louis Post-Dispatch story published Thursday about how a state education department website allowed access to the Social Security numbers of teachers.
POLITICS
