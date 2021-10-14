HTC announces the Vive Flow Virtual Reality headset

Although Oculus has now almost become the biggest name in consumer VR products, it isn’t the only one occupying to top tiers of that still niche market. There was a time when HTC’s Vive went toe to toe with Oculus, but it seems to have faded into the background in the past year or so. Just like with its smartphones, HTC isn’t calling it quits and might finally be ready to take the combined might of Oculus and Facebook this week with a new standalone VR headset as well as a new “metaverse” platform.

