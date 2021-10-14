CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

HTC announces the Vive Flow Virtual Reality headset

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHTC has announced a new VR headset in the Vive family. The Vive Flow is a semi-standalone headset designed for video. HTC’s new headset is finally here, but it isn’t designed for gaming. Instead, the Vive Flow is a lightweight headset that doesn’t require a head strap for comfort. Instead, it functions more like a pair of glasses. Upload VR got hands-on with the device and found it to be more comfortable than other headsets.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite review

Comfortable, powerful and light, the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite is a premium VR headset that provides an incredible platform to play top of the range VR content. The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite enters a VR landscape with a lot of choice. You can either go high-end with something like Valve’s Index, something portable like the Oculus Quest 2, or something in the middle. This is where the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite finds itself.
ELECTRONICS
vrfocus.com

HTC’s “Vive Flow” Could be a New AIO Reports Suggest

At the end of September, HTC Vive began teasing an upcoming online event for 14th October called “Go with the Flow”, hinting at a new hardware launch with images that look like a case of some sort. Over the past week, new details have emerged that a device called Vive Flow will be announced, with the latest info suggesting it could be a standalone headset.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

HTC Vive Flow could be a portable VR headset to rival the Oculus Go

It’s been a busy year for HTC and virtual reality (VR), but recent teaser images suggest the Taiwanese company has yet another product up its sleeve in 2021. Ahead of the brand’s cryptic ‘Go with the Flow’ event on October 14, HTC tweeted the date, a link to its Vive website and an image showing a mysterious-looking canister sitting next to a laptop.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Htc#Headsets#Virtual Reality Headset#Vr Headset#Vr#Apple#Lcd
Pocket-lint.com

How to watch the HTC Vive Flow launch event

(Pocket-lint) - Back in August HTC submitted a trademark for a head-mounted display called the "Vive Flow". Now the company is teasing an event happening on 14 October to reveal more. Over the last few days, HTC has been posting a number of cryptic images hinting at the reveal. These...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Compact Mixed Reality Headsets

Technology headsets are often associated with having a large, clunky or heavy construction that inhibits the user experience in some way, which is something the Lynx R-1 mixed reality headset is here to change. The headset will enable virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, and features compatibility with...
ELECTRONICS
uploadvr.com

HTC Teases First Look At Vive Flow With New Video

HTC’s latest teaser for the expected Vive Flow reveal later this week gives us our first look at the actual product itself. Well, bits of it, at least. The short clip, initially posted on Instagram and seen below, includes three very brief views of the kit from three different angles. It’s still not enough to really say anything solid about the design, other than that it’s looking increasingly likely this is indeed a new headset of some sort.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
uploadvr.com

HTC’s ‘Vive Flow’ Teaser Looks A Lot Like Its Proton Concept

HTC’s latest teaser for its upcoming big announcement shows an almost identical shape to a concept it revealed in early 2020. The company announced an October 14 event late last month, promising “big news in a small package”. The marketing images so far show a black tube with a thick detachable cap bearing the VIVE logo. Settings such as eating popcorn on a couch and sitting crossed legged in a meditative pose suggest the product, whatever it exactly is, may be focused on passive use cases rather than active room-scale gaming.
ELECTRONICS
cgmagonline.com

HTC VIVE Flow Unveiled as All-In-One VR Relaxation Machine

HTC unveiled its latest VIVE Flow virtual reality system, designed to offer non-gaming experiences and escapes on-the-go. Though the VIVE Flow is an all-in-one headset, the glasses are tailored for mindfulness and relaxation. This starts with a glasses-type design that is easy to open and close. Users only have to find a resting spot, put the VIVE Flow on and enter a relaxation space. The VIVE Flow also doesn’t have VR-standard touch controllers, save for a user’s smartphone. After a pairing, the smartphone doubles as a controller and central hub to use the VIVE Flow. A number of spaces, including meditation, cinema and business spaces are included for users.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

New HTC VR headset reportedly coming this week, company working on its own virtual world

Remember HTC? The company that once made beautifully carved metal smartphones entered the VR business a while back. Now, according to a new report from Protocol, HTC is planning to launch its new VR headset this week. The VR headset from HTC will reportedly be called Vive Flow. It’ll primarily be a “lightweight consumer” media consumption device “with access to some casual gaming,” Protocol says.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Major HTC Vive Flow Leak Bares It All, Including Price & Availability

HTC is preparing to launch a new virtual reality (VR) headset this week. Called the Vive Flow, the device will break cover at a virtual event on the Engage platform tomorrow, i.e. Thursday, October 14th. The company recently posted a teaser video for the upcoming gadget. But just a day before the official unveiling, the HTC Vive Flow has leaked in a bunch of high-resolution renders, revealing its design from all angles. The leak comes courtesy of Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, on Twitter and it leaves nothing to the imagination, not even the price and shipping time.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

HTC Vive Flow might be coming to make up for lost time

Although Oculus has now almost become the biggest name in consumer VR products, it isn’t the only one occupying to top tiers of that still niche market. There was a time when HTC’s Vive went toe to toe with Oculus, but it seems to have faded into the background in the past year or so. Just like with its smartphones, HTC isn’t calling it quits and might finally be ready to take the combined might of Oculus and Facebook this week with a new standalone VR headset as well as a new “metaverse” platform.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

HTC’s new ViveFlow VR headset leaks

Evan Blass has leaked a new VR headset by HTC. The HTC ViveFlow appears to be a light VR headset that is tethered by wire to a battery module, and which connects wirelessly to your phone for a variety of purposes, including as a VR controller and also for content via miracast.
ELECTRONICS
Liliputing

Lilbits: HTC Vive Flow, Apple’s Macs with M1X chips, Google v Epic, and more

That HTC Vive Flow virtual reality headset that we learned about earlier this week? Now we know what it looks like, thanks to a series of leaked images posted by Evan Blass. While we’ll have to wait until Thursday for an official announcement, the Vive Focus sure looks like HTC’s answer to the Oculus Quest 2. But, you know, weirder. Much, much weirder.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

HTC’s upcoming Vive Flow VR headset leaks, revealing bug-eyed design for ‘meditation and media consumption’

HTC’s upcoming virtual reality headset, the Vive Flow VR, has been revealed in new leaks.Notorious leaker Evan Blass shared on his Twitter account a series of photos about the new device, which will apparently cost $499 at launch.The headset has a large yellow area around the eyes that appear to have cameras embedded near them, and it looks like it will require a cable to work – attached to a cylindrical device, the function of which is not yet known.pic.twitter.com/OPfdwSQTYt— E (@evleaks) October 12, 2021The images, however, do seem to suggest that the headset has an internal processor and could...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

HTC’s leaked Vive Flow headset might offer portable VR

For many weeks, HTC has been teasing a stand-alone VR headset that seems to be more portable than the Vive Focus 3. All of these teasers share a common theme of comfort and leisure, and they show a tube-shaped carrying pouch for the VR headset, along with a tagline of “Go with the Flow.” But ahead of the official launch on October 14, seasoned leaker Evan Blass revealed key details about the upcoming HTC Vive VR headset, including its design, features, price, and availability.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

HTC’s leaked Vive Flow looks like a nightmare for your face

Facebook’s main opponent in the consumer VR space, HTC, appears to be on the verge of releasing its first standalone headset: the Vive Flow. The good news is that it’s apparently close enough to release for publicity shots to leak courtesy of tipster Evan Blass. The bad news is that you’ll look a bit like the occasional Simpsons character Dr Colossus when you wear it.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

HTC unveils new $649 Vive Flow VR headset with immersive spatial audio

At its annual Vive event, HTC launched its all-new HTC Vive Flow immersive glasses that touts as an all-in-one virtual reality (VR) headset designed for meditation, relaxation and to consume content on the go. “We believe VIVE Flow can help everyone be more present, more mindful, and more relaxed,” said...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy