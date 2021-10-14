Grand Forks Economic Development Corp. staff reaps statewide awards

A business developer at the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp. was honored with a statewide award during a conference this week in Fargo. Brandon Baumbach, the EDC’s director of business development, received the Economic Development Association of North Dakota’s Economic Developer of the Year Award. The office of Gov. Doug Burgum, the North Dakota Department of Commerce and the EDND presented the Governor’s Choice Economic Development Awards during the EDND Fall Conference in Fargo.