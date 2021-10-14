CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Harvard, world's wealthiest university, sees endowment soar to $53.2 billion

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqVB4_0cRNd0Fv00

BOSTON (Reuters) - Harvard University, already the wealthiest in the world, said on Thursday that its endowment made a 34% gain and swelled to $53.2 billion in the fiscal year that ended in June.

Investments in private and public markets helped fuel the increase which university officials called an “outstanding” year. A year ago, Harvard reported a 7.3% gain during the fiscal year that ended in June 2020, just months after markets tumbled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But the returns trail those of other prominent endowments that invest in private equity, venture capital and hedge funds the way Harvard does.

N.P. Narvekar, the university’s chief investment officer and chief executive of Harvard Management Company (HMC), said Harvard’s gains would have been much higher had the school invested in riskier assets. He also cautioned that the endowment won’t produce these types of returns every year.

Over the last years, Harvard took less risk in its portfolio than many of its peers, Narvekar said in the university’s annual financial report. “Put another way, given the extraordinarily strong performance of the overall markets this past year, a meaningfully higher level of portfolio risk would have increased HMC’s returns dramatically,” he said.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s endowment returned 56% in the year ended in June to $27.4 billion, while Brown University’s gained 52% to $6.9 billion, the schools said.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

University of Michigan's endowment grew 41% to $17 billion during pandemic

The University of Michigan's endowment climbed $4.7 billion to a market value of $17 billion in the 2021 fiscal year that ended June 30, officials announced Thursday during the Board of Regents meeting. The increase represented a 41% growth, said Geoffrey Chatas, executive vice president and chief financial officer for...
COLLEGES
MassLive.com

MIT’s endowment rose by 49% to $27.4 billion in 2021, strongest annual financial performance in over 20 years

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology saw its endowment increase by 49% to $27.4 billion in 2021, its strongest annual financial performance in more than 20 years. The school announced an “unusually strong endowment performance,” which increased $9 billion from its $18.4 billion endowment in 2020 during the fiscal year ending June 30. Endowment is the largest portion of MIT’s total investments, according to the university.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endowments#Hedge Funds#World#Wealthiest University#Harvard University#Hmc#Brown University
Harvard Crimson

Despite Historic Returns, Harvard Endowment Still Trails Ivy League Peers

Harvard Management Company announced last week that the University's endowment rose to $53.2 billion at the close of the fiscal year ending in June 2021, an increase of 33.6 percent. By Amy Y. Li. Though the Harvard Management Company reported record-breaking returns last Thursday, several financial experts said it still...
HARVARD, MA
Brown Daily Herald

Universities see strong endowment growth

The University’s record endowment growth for Fiscal Year 2021 — which generated a 51.5% return and brought the overall endowment to $6.9 billion — reflects endowment growth nationwide. The endowment contributed $194 million to the University’s operating budget for FY21, representing approximately 15% of the total operating budget. Many of the University’s peer institutions experienced comparable endowment growth.
COLLEGES
Fast Company

I’m a student activist: Here’s how we pushed Harvard University to finally divest from fossil fuels

Harvard University President Larry Bacow may have been unable to bring himself to use the word itself. But when his email landed in the inboxes of Harvard students last month, its message couldn’t have been clearer: The university was at last divesting—cutting oil, gas, and coal from the investment portfolio of its $53 billion endowment. For a planet growing hotter by the day, the announcement came as a historic victory. And it also came as a historic victory for a movement whose activism, after years of campaigning, protesting, and organizing, had finally forced the hand of the world’s richest university.
COLLEGES
Shore News Network

Harvard’s Endowment Ballooned By $11 Billion As It Fought Off Student Class-Action Lawsuit Over Tuition Costs

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. Read the full story at the Daily Caller News Foundation. Harvard University announced Thursday that its endowment...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Register Citizen

Yale's endowment hits new record, $42.3 billion, second to Harvard

NEW HAVEN — Yale University’s endowment hit a new record of $42.3 billion, with the highest investment return since 2000, according to the university. It was the last fiscal year in which the late David Swensen played a role. Swensen died May 5 after a long battle with cancer. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Boston Herald

Ticker: Harvard endowment tops $53B; Jobless claims hit pandemic low

Harvard, already the nation’s wealthiest university, grew its endowment to more than $53 billion in the latest fiscal year, the Ivy League school reported in its annual financial report released Thursday. The $11.3 billion in growth over the previous fiscal year was driven by a 33.6% return on its investments.
HARVARD, MA
Brown Daily Herald

U. announces record $6.9 billion endowment after 51.5% returns

Brown’s endowment generated returns of 51.5%, growing to $6.9 billion for fiscal year 2021, the University announced in a press release Thursday, . The returns are comprised of $2.4 billion in investment gains with an additional $120 million from donations. The University cited strong global market performance for the endowment’s success.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brown.edu

Fueled by soaring financial markets, Brown endowment return tops 50%

For Fiscal Year 2021, the endowment provided $194 million for student scholarships, scientific research and other strategic priorities — investments in education and research expected to grow markedly in the coming years. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — Buoyed by strong performance among financial markets across the globe, the Brown University...
PROVIDENCE, RI
AOL Corp

From zero to $12 billion: Investors chase Trump stock hype

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
POTUS
investing.com

Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Yet one year on, the technology titan has lost a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization -- the biggest wipe-out of...
STOCKS
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
U.S. POLITICS
@JohnLocke

Yale Study Boosts Case for Natural COVID Immunity

Athena Thorne writes for PJMedia.com about the latest evidence that natural immunity against COVID ought to get more respect than it does among government officials. To their dismay, the Yale School of Public Health just concluded that immunity acquired by COVID-19 infection lasts three times longer and is stronger than that provided by vaccination. Naturally, the Yale Daily News downplayed the info under the headline, “COVID-19 reinfection is likely among unvaccinated individuals, Yale study finds.”
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
228K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy