Red Flag Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Angeles National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains, Angeles National Forest; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Ventura County Mountains, Los Padres National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS .A moderate Santa Ana wind event will develop over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties beginning Friday morning and continuing into Saturday evening. Peak wind gusts are expected between 30 and 45 mph with isolated areas gusting to around 55 mph. The peak winds are expected in the morning and early afternoon hours each day. Widespread humidities in the single digits and low teens are expected along with very warm temperatures peaking between 80 and 90 degrees across coastal and valley areas. As a result of these gusty Santa Ana winds with low relative humidity, critical fire weather conditions are expected for the warned areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND INCLUDING THE SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS * Winds...Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum readings of 6 to 12 percent. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread which would threaten life and property.