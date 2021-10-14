CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Married police officer accused of abusing his position to harass domestic abuse victim liked to play the 'knight in shining armour', misconduct panel hears

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A male police officer accused of abusing his position to harass a vulnerable female domestic abuse victim likes to play the 'knight in shining armour', a misconduct panel heard.

The police constable, who cannot be named and is accused of 'emotionally manipulating' the young woman, annoyed colleagues with his over-friendly behaviour, one fellow officer said.

The hearing was told the Portsmouth-based officer, who allegedly hugged and kissed the 'high-risk' domestic violence victim, was 'intimate' with a female police officer previously.

Officer A's female colleague told the hearing the pair were 'briefly intimate' and his over-friendly behaviour annoyed other members of staff.

She said: 'I think he likes to be the knight in shining armour which caused issues with his colleagues.'

Officer A, of Hampshire Constabulary, met the abuse victim through work and allegedly started 'coercing and controlling' her and 'sexualised' their relationship.

The woman, called 'Female A', said at first she thought Officer A was being helpful when her partner was charged with domestic abuse crimes but said he soon became 'weird'.

He is said to have bombarded her with text messages, invited her to his home and for a cocktail date, called her 'hun' and sent wink-face emojis with kisses as he pursued a relationship with her.

The middle-aged serving officer currently at the centre of a misconduct hearing has been granted lifelong anonymity and can only be referred to as 'Officer A'.

Media have challenged the chair of the hearing's decision to ban publication of Officer A's identity, claiming it would be in the public interest for him to be named.

Officer A, who denies the offences, sobbed at the misconduct hear and had to be given tissues as he admitted he 'shouldn't' have sent her a selfie while at a work Christmas party.

'I should not have sent it but I did and I was happy when I sent it', he said. He added: 'I sent those messages at my work do, I was really happy in myself.

'I was thinking of other cases I had dealt with, I had some good outcomes for some victims and I was feeling good and happy with where I was.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nx9uw_0cRNcrGM00
The hearing at Hampshire Constabulary HQ in Winchester (pictured) heard the police constable bombarded the vulnerable domestic abuse victim with text messages, invited her to his home and asked to go for a cocktail date

He claimed he repeatedly contacted the woman as she would 'shut down' if he 'brushed her off'. She told the hearing she felt 'uncomfortable' with his contact.

Officer A also admitted he didn't report a meeting outside his home in Portsmouth, Hants, with Female A as he was worried he'd be taken off her case.

During the meeting Officer A accepted he touched her shoulder but denied kissing her.

He said: 'I did not record the conversation. For this report, I would have been taken off the case of Female A.

'I thought I could still manage her and if she were to go with anyone else on my team, she would be starting all over again.'

Female A told the hearing at Hampshire Constabulary HQ in Eastleigh, Hants, she felt scared of male police officers following Officer A's behaviour in 2019.

She said: 'It's made me paranoid, especially around male police officers.

'If I need help now I would hesitate to call the police as they are just normal people and they do bad things.

'I also worry about calling police now... What he did wasn't right and I felt like other police officers might be like that.

'I didn't see the flirtiness before he invited me around his house because I would not have gone if I had.

'He had been really helpful and supportive every day before then. I just felt overwhelmed.

'My whole life was falling apart and I didn't notice what he was doing because I was being naïve... I nearly died a few weeks before.

'At first I thought this guy really wanted to help me but in the end what he was doing was not helpful at all.

'The way he was acting, I think he had a romantic interest. You don't invite someone out for dinner like that, that's a date. It wasn't a decent thing to do.'

Today, media continued to make representations to the hearing by appealing against an additional ruling which prevents media explaining why the ban on the officer's identity has been put in place.

The week-long hearing continues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman charged with murder of husband after going on TV begging for help finding killer

A Texas woman who made a desperate plea to find her husband’s killer a year ago has now been accused of orchestrating the crime with the help of her boyfriend. Jennifer Lynne Faith had said last year that she was not supposed to be widowed at 48 and urged the killer to come forward. “I just hope that at some point, maybe this person can recognise the gravity of what they’ve done and [can] feel some sort of guilt,” she had said in a tearful plea on 2 December.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Armour#Police#Knight#Harass
kgns.tv

Off-duty Laredo Police officer accused of domestic assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty officer is arrested for domestic assault. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Juan Angel Leal, who is also a Laredo Police officer. The incident started on October 16 when officers were called out to a domestic disturbance. The victim told police that a verbal...
LAREDO, TX
The Guardian

Woman conceived through rape wins award for campaign to convict father

A woman conceived through rape who campaigned for nine years to bring her father to justice has won a prestigious award. The 45-year-old can only be referred to as Daisy to protect the identity of her birth mother, who was raped 46 years ago at the age of 13 by Carvel Bennett, now 74. He was convicted in July 2021 at Birmingham crown court and sentenced to 11 years in jail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Domestic abuse has unintended victims

Local health systems say they'll be ready if Pfizer's vaccine gets FDA approval. Chance of occasional rain and storms Friday before cutting back to an isolated shower on Saturday. Fire rescue training. Updated: 1 hours ago. Reporters put their feet to the fire to get a better understanding. 3 BRILLIANT...
DE PERE, WI
BBC

Charity seeks new police focus on domestic abuse

A domestic abuse charity has called for an amendment to a new policing bill to recognise the seriousness of violence against women and girls. Refuge wants sexual violence, domestic homicide and domestic abuse specifically named as crimes that police and other public bodies must develop strategies to prevent. It wants...
CHARITIES
BBC

Domestic violence: Scheme stops abusers writing to victims from jail

A scheme to stop jailed domestic abusers terrorising their victims from prison should be rolled out nationwide, a senior figure has said. One woman, whose abusive ex enlisted other inmates to send her threatening letters, said she was left "terrified". North Yorkshire Police has launched information-sharing in seven prisons to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
millardccp.com

Domestic abuse, crime victims not alone in fight for justice

While the country is still being ravaged by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is another epidemic that’s simmered long before the first case was reported: domestic violence. New Horizons, a victim’s outreach program, and its victim advocates, work to provide services to those who have fallen victim to...
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
BBC

West Midlands Police officer jailed for abuse victim relationship

A former police officer has been jailed for five months after pursuing a sexual relationship with a domestic abuse victim he met while on duty. James Ankrett began seeing the woman in 2017 while serving with West Midlands Police. The 40-year-old was sentenced on Monday at Wolverhampton Crown Court after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Homeless man jailed for life after admitting to 1983 murder four decades later

A homeless man has been jailed for life after confessing to a murder almost four decades ago.Anthony Kemp was 21 when he murdered Christopher Ainscough with a marble ashtray after they met on a night out in December 1983, Mr Ainscough, who was 50 at the time of his death and originally from Dublin, was found dead inside his flat in Kilburn, north-west London in December 1983 with devastating head injuries, including a fractured skull.Police launched an investigation into the murder, but it was closed in 1985 after no leads were found.In February 2021, Kemp confessed to the murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘She Spanks Them with a Belt’: Police Say 2-Year-Old Victim’s Brother Told Them Grandma Played Role in Fatal Abuse

More than a week after authorities charged her son with fatally abusing his 2-year-old daughter, the late toddler’s grandmother also has been charged with child abuse. Court records show that the victim’s 5-year-old brother told authorities that their grandmother participated in the alleged abuse and spanked the children with a belt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy