SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz Behavioral Health received a $3 million grant to address mental health-related issues for people experiencing homelessness.

It's a two-year grant that is supposed to go towards helping people experiencing homelessness and connect them with services in a path to recovery, whether that's addressing substance use, mental illness, or both.

“Homelessness is a concern for everyone who lives in Santa Cruz County,” Behavioral Health Director Erik Riera said. "This will allow us to take a compassionate approach to care including comprehensive contacts in the community

through a multidisciplinary team who will work together to support the individual in getting the help they need and deserve."

Among the direct services include:

medication management

peer support services

case management

According to the county, the services will be focused on Santa Cruz and Watsonville since their data shows a high concentration of people experiencing homelessness.

The post Santa Cruz County receives $3 million grant to fight homelessness appeared first on KION546 .