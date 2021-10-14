CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Scott Band heads to the VPAC stage as part of Underground Sound Series

By Vail Daily Staff Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Taylor Scott Band wishes you good luck trying to sit down or stay still when the Denver-based group performs Friday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center as the third show in the Underground Sound Series, a seven-show series with performances through Nov. 11. “It feels better than ever to...

