Beacon Hill Roll Call: Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2021
Beacon Hill Roll Call records local representatives’ and senators’ votes on roll calls from the week of Oct. 4 to Oct. 8. The House, 156 to 1, approved a bill that would make changes and put Massachusetts in line with other larger egg-producing states that have put in place standards for hen confinement. In 2016, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly passed Question 3 to prevent cruelty to farm animals. At the time it was the strongest law for farm animals in history, but since then, leading retailers, producers and other states mandated even stronger standards in the shift to cage-free conditions for hens. Supporters said the bill will ensure Massachusetts adapts to the new science unavailable in 2016.www.recorder.com
