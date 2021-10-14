CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Beacon Hill Roll Call: Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2021

Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeacon Hill Roll Call records local representatives’ and senators’ votes on roll calls from the week of Oct. 4 to Oct. 8. The House, 156 to 1, approved a bill that would make changes and put Massachusetts in line with other larger egg-producing states that have put in place standards for hen confinement. In 2016, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly passed Question 3 to prevent cruelty to farm animals. At the time it was the strongest law for farm animals in history, but since then, leading retailers, producers and other states mandated even stronger standards in the shift to cage-free conditions for hens. Supporters said the bill will ensure Massachusetts adapts to the new science unavailable in 2016.

www.recorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
Recorder

Rep. Paul Mark announces candidacy for state Senate seat

PITTSFIELD — State Rep. Paul Mark announced his candidacy for state Senate in the 2023 election cycle on Monday, speaking at Park Square in Pittsfield. Mark, D-Peru, is campaigning for the Senate seat for the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden District. This announcement comes less than a week after Sen. Adam Hinds, who currently holds the position, announced his own candidacy for lieutenant governor.
PITTSFIELD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Who’s keeping whom in check on Beacon Hill?

MASSACHUSETTS, the old adage goes, elects Republican governors to keep the free-spending Democrats on Beacon Hill in check. But lately it seems like the roles are reversed. Every chance Gov. Charlie Baker gets he pushes the Legislature to move faster to spend the $4.8 billion the federal government has given the state to deal with the fallout of COVID-19. He believes speed is of the essence to revive the economy and to set in motion transformative change. Top lawmakers are more cautious; they say such funding is extremely rare and they want to make the right choices.
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Recorder

My Turn: Welcome To Greenfield’s ‘lazy democracy’

In our “lazy democracy,” voters stay at home and mind their own business. They don’t question what their elected officials are doing, because mistakes may be frequent — but are always small. Your job as a voter is to support your government like a good little citizen. This Nov. 2, the lazy democracy wants you to follow your “leaders” on Question 1.
GREENFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Revere Beach Parking Meters Removed

REVERE (CBS) – One by one workers pulled out the parking meter kiosks, just months after the Department of Conservation and Recreation put them in along Revere Beach. The I-Team uncovered what many residents said was an unfair process, claiming the state’s decision to charge for parking during the pandemic lacked transparency and provided little notice to the community which was hit hard by COVID. Anger over DCR’s metered parking program triggered protests and days after our I-Team investigation, DCR agreed to give up some parking spaces for residents. But the outrage and our investigation continued. Just weeks ago, the legislature stepped in and passed a bill that requires DCR to get city or town council approval before charging for parking on state roads. The bill, which Governor Charlie Baker tried and failed to veto, became effective immediately and prevented the state from continuing to charge for parking. The DCR this was a planned seasonal removal and has nothing to do with the legislation, which DCR says it is continuing to review.
REVERE, MA
Recorder

Shutesbury, Pelham Democrats oppose redistricting plan

Shutesbury and Pelham residents active in local and statewide politics are criticizing a proposed legislative district under which they would be joined with Ludlow, Belchertown and Petersham. Over the weekend, both the Pelham Democratic Town Committee and the Shutesbury Democratic Town Committee drafted letters to the Special Joint Committee on...
PELHAM, MA
Recorder

My Turn: The dignity we deserve

I am writing as there seems to be a silent crisis going on in our care systems. As we all know, the pandemic was extremely challenging to our long term system of care including the Soldiers Home in Holyoke — too many people died in the care of those institutions.
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Finegold
Person
Becca Rausch
Recorder

My Turn: Let’s not forget about water

State Auditor Suzanne Bump released a study that nicely captures several infrastructure challenges facing Western Massachusetts communities; however, we’d like to focus on an area not covered in her report that we feel worth mentioning — that is water/wastewater/stormwater infrastructure investments that are needed in this region (and across the commonwealth) and are significant.
POLITICS
commonwealthmagazine.org

Beacon Hill eyeing tradeoffs on offshore wind

A major policy debate is taking shape on Beacon Hill between those who see offshore wind as the key to meeting the state’s climate change goals, and those who see the industry as needing to do more than that – specifically, spurring significant economic development in the state. The debate...
BOSTON, MA
Recorder

Yes on Question 1

As I read the various positions taken on this ballot question, I have not seen anyone speak to the negative impact on participatory democracy of using the lower number, the number of Greenfield residents voting in the last election, as we do now, to determine the number of signatures required.
GREENFIELD, MA
VTDigger

Proposal nixes expungement, expands sealing of criminal records

A draft bill would make more crimes eligible to be cleared from a person’s record, but questions remain over who would still have access to the information and under what circumstances. Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal nixes expungement, expands sealing of criminal records.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Voter Registration#Beacon Hill Roll Call#House#D Holliston#Senate#D Winchester
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Recorder

Mahar School Committee to invite expert on vaccines to next meeting

ORANGE — Mahar School Committee members plan to bring an infectious disease specialist to their Oct. 28 meeting to speak on the merits of COVID-19 vaccine mandates before potentially voting on the matter. The committee held a virtual meeting last week to discuss a mandate for staffers, and members voted...
ORANGE, MA
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming lawmakers have voted to hold a special session. But another hurdle remains.

The Wyoming State Legislature has voted to hold a special session to combat federal vaccine mandates, but another obstacle remains. When results of the vote came in Thursday evening, there were 36 lawmakers in the House and 18 in the Senate in favor of the special session, clearing the majority that was needed in each chamber (The Senate currently has 30 members, while the House currently has 59).
WYOMING STATE
Recorder

Since when does Greenfield do whatever Northampton does

I am being told to vote to make it harder for me to start a referendum petition in Greenfield for the next 10 years. The main reason being given is that Northampton does this. Since when does Greenfield do whatever Northampton does? I must have missed that policy vote. I...
GREENFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Recorder

Cut through the hyperbole

The referendum was designed as a backstop against bad decisions by a City Council defying the will of the people. It was not meant to be a veto power for a small faction that disagrees with the majority of the community. The current charter has this reversed. The current charter...
GREENFIELD, MA
Recorder

Greenfield School Committee considers revisions to public comment policy

GREENFIELD — Several residents spoke Wednesday night in support of proposed revisions to the School Committee’s policy for public comment, namely a change that expands comments allowed to focus beyond the scope of items on the agenda. Some other major revision changes include granting the chair the ability to extend...
GREENFIELD, MA
Recorder

My Turn: ‘As a citizen, I want the protest petition process to be demanding’

Representative democracy works when the will of the people and the actions of legislators broadly correspond. As elected officials, that’s all we can hope for — that the votes we take from one day to the next reflect the hopes, wishes, and views of the community. At the end of the day, most of us are volunteers, and we can’t help but make mistakes; when we mess up, we trust you, our constituents, to let us know — and let me take this opportunity to thank you for never failing in that duty!
GREENFIELD, MA
Recorder

Greenfield to hold listening session on ARPA funding

GREENFIELD — Mayor Roxann Wedegartner plans to hold a listening session next week regarding the funding the city will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law in March, provides $1.9 trillion for continued COVID-19 response and recovery, including $350 billion for the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, according to mass.gov. Of which, Greenfield has been awarded $5.1 million that it will receive in several installments, according to a press release from the city.
GREENFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy