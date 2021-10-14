Jayhawks make up half of men’s preseason all-Big 12 team

IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – Big 12 basketball coaches voted three Jayhawks to the preseason all-conference team, including the preseason Player of the Year.

Remy Martin, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack were selected to the team. Martin was also named the preseason Player of the Year, despite not playing a Big 12 game yet.

Martin transferred to KU from Arizona State . In the 2020-21 season, Martin led the Pac-12 with 19.1 points per game and 21.5 PPG in conference play. He was also a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, making the first team his junior and senior seasons.

Agbaji entered the NBA draft , but returns to KU for his senior year. His junior year, he was an all-Big 12 Honorable Mention and led the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made.

McCormack is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree. He earned the Big 12 Most Improved Player Award and all-Big 12 Second Team in his junior season. McCormack also led the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 51.5%.

