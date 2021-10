Adela Raz, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United States, accused President Joe Biden of not caring about the plight of Afghan women under the Taliban government. After being asked if the president “cared about the fate of Afghan women” during an interview on “Axios on HBO,” Raz answered, “I don’t think so. He said [the] U.S. could not be the police of the world to protect women in any other country.”

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 14 DAYS AGO