Boy, oh boy, was it ever nice to be back at Scotiabank Arena to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs open up the 2021-22 season. The buzz in the building was felt from the moment you walked in. It was revenge season for the Maple Leafs as they welcomed the Montreal Canadiens to open up the new year. The ovations for John Tavares and Jason Spezza rocked the building and it was long overdue for the latter. While several things stood out for me throughout the night, let’s dive into my three takeaways from the home opener.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO