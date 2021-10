Some U.S. schools are starting to lift mask mandates as the latest COVID-19 wave fades, and case trends suggest others may soon follow. At least a half-dozen school districts across the country have recently lifted their mandates, the first such swing away from the face coverings, according to Burbio, which tracks the developments and runs a dashboard on schools. They include Troup County in Georgia, Rogers Public Schools in Arkansas and Northside ISD in Texas, Burbio reported.

