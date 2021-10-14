New paper lays out agenda for the next generation of biodiversity research
Weather and climate disasters in the United States have cost more than $100 billion this year, according to reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. The devastating year of heatwaves, flooding and wildfires is making it clear that humanity is interconnected to natural systems—and that the impacts of human activities on nature are in turn driving negative consequences for humans in a vicious feedback loop. But are research, investment and science-policy interactions keeping pace? New work from University of British Columbia biodiversity expert Dr. Mary O'Connor and colleagues calls for more explicitly incorporating feedbacks into biodiversity research and policy making.
