CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New paper lays out agenda for the next generation of biodiversity research

By University of British Columbia
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather and climate disasters in the United States have cost more than $100 billion this year, according to reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. The devastating year of heatwaves, flooding and wildfires is making it clear that humanity is interconnected to natural systems—and that the impacts of human activities on nature are in turn driving negative consequences for humans in a vicious feedback loop. But are research, investment and science-policy interactions keeping pace? New work from University of British Columbia biodiversity expert Dr. Mary O'Connor and colleagues calls for more explicitly incorporating feedbacks into biodiversity research and policy making.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Warping of Planet’s Crust: Melting of Polar Ice Shifting Earth Itself, Not Just Sea Levels

Research by new Ph.D. finds warping of planet’s crust, with far-reaching effects. The melting of polar ice is not only shifting the levels of our oceans, it is changing the planet Earth itself. Newly minted Ph.D. Sophie Coulson and her colleagues explained in a recent paper in Geophysical Research Letters that, as glacial ice from Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands melts, Earth’s crust beneath these land masses warps, an impact that can be measured hundreds and perhaps thousands of miles away.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

A new fossil discovery may add hundreds of millions of years to the evolutionary history of animals

Ever wonder how and when animals swanned onto the evolutionary stage? When, where and why did animals first appear? What were they like? Life has existed for much of Earth’s 4.5-billion-year history, but for most of that time it consisted exclusively of bacteria. Read more: Life on Earth was nothing but slime for a 'boring billion' years Although scientists have been investigating the evidence of biological evolution for over a century, some parts of the fossil record remain...
WILDLIFE
Silicon Republic

€28m IRC funding to boost next generation of researchers in Ireland

The investment will fund 254 postgraduate scholarships and 76 postdoctoral fellowships across a broad range of topics. The Government has today (6 October) announced €28m in Irish Research Council (IRC) funding for the next generation of researchers. The IRC’s Government of Ireland programmes will fund 330 awards in total. This...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Biodiversity#Weather And Climate#Diversity#Atmospheric Association
Birmingham Star

China issues white paper on biodiversity conservation

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office Friday issued a white paper to introduce the country's actions on biodiversity conservation and share its achievements in the sector. The white paper, titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China," said that China preserves biodiversity with creative and up-to-date measures, forming a...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Research shows how plastics threaten biodiversity of marine life

Newswise — New research at Queen’s University highlights the impact that microplastics are having on hermit crabs, which play an important role in balancing the marine ecosystem. The research found that microplastics are affecting the behaviour of hermit crabs, namely their ability during shell fight contests, which are vital to...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Scientists find evidence the early solar system harbored a gap between its inner and outer regions

In the early solar system, a "protoplanetary disk" of dust and gas rotated around the sun and eventually coalesced into the planets we know today. A new analysis of ancient meteorites by scientists at MIT and elsewhere suggests that a mysterious gap existed within this disk around 4.567 billion years ago, near the location where the asteroid belt resides today.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Analysis puts most general constraints on nonstandard neutrino interactions

For decades, physicists have theorized that the current best theory describing particle physics—the "Standard Model"—was not sufficient to explain the way the universe works. In the search for physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM), elusive particles called neutrinos might point the way. Neutrinos are sometimes called "ghost particles" because they...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Ultrafast control of quantum materials

An international team with participation of the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI shows how light can fundamentally change the properties of solids and how these effects can be used for future applications. The researchers summarize their progress in this field, which is based among other things on experiments that can also be carried out at the Swiss X-ray free-electron laser SwissFEL, in the scientific journal Reviews of Modern Physics.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Creating and studying radioactive molecules advances nuclear structure and fundamental symmetry studies

An international team performed the world's first measurement of how the size of the radium nucleus modifies the structure of molecules containing different radium isotopes. The research used a combination of lasers and ion traps at the Isotope mass Separator On-Line (ISOLDE) Radioactive Ion Beam Facility at CERN. The team studied the quantum structure of radium monofluoride (RaF) molecules. Quantum structure dictates the energy levels and how these levels change under different conditions. Scientists predict that RaF molecules are useful for studying the violation of certain fundamental symmetries found in nature. The team measured the changes in electronic energy levels when one of the radium nuclei was replaced with a different isotope. This demonstrates the extreme sensitivity of these molecules to the interaction of electrons and nuclei at short distances.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Team discovers a new approach to unveil the Origin of Life: Evaporation

What is the origin of life? It is a question that has consumed the work and time of scientists for centuries. Recently a group of researchers from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has shed light on the possible ways forward to examine how living things are formed. The team...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Catalyst advance improves natural gas cleaning technology

A newly developed catalyst with unique, atomic-sized "rafts" does a better job than current technology for cleaning up emissions from natural gas engines. The work, reported in Nature Catalysis, could make natural gas-powered technology cleaner and more viable for trucks, off-road vehicles and equipment powertrains. Researchers developed catalyst "rafts" of palladium (Pd) oxide that are held together with single atoms of platinum. Their catalyst is effective at cleaning up the natural gas and allows the catalytic reaction to be more tolerant of water vapor, reducing the amount of unburnt methane that would be emitted.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Biologists' artificial chromosomes study sheds light on gene therapies

A research team led by Dr. Karen Wing Yee Yuen, Associate Professor from the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), revealed the mechanism of artificial chromosome (AC) formation in the embryos of the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans, a 1-mm long, transparent nematode. The findings have...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Astronomer's research suggests 'magnetic tunnel' surrounds our solar system

A University of Toronto astronomer's research suggests the solar system is surrounded by a magnetic tunnel that can be seen in radio waves. Jennifer West, a research associate at the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics, is making a scientific case that two bright structures seen on opposite sides of the sky—previously considered to be separate—are actually connected and are made of rope-like filaments. The connection forms what looks like a tunnel around our solar system.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy