In November of 2008, Call Of Duty seemingly gave birth to what would happen to be their most popular Co-Op mode besides multiplayer. Initially a secret at the end of the “Call Of Duty: World At War” campaign, players would enjoy the rolling credits after successful winning the Battle Of Stalingrad, to then, after a small introduction, see themselves thrown into a german facility in the middle of the night. Known by many as “Nacht Der Untoten”, with an ever-growing group of zombies trying to overrun you, your goal was to simply survive. Below are my personal all-time, top ten favourite Call Of Duty: Zombies maps from 2008, until now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO