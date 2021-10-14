CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

The Southern Ocean's role in driving global carbon cycle stronger than expected

By Stellenbosch University South Africa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern Ocean's role in driving the global carbon cycle may be stronger than expected as the biological carbon pump is not "switched off" in winter as previously thought. Based on the most comprehensive winter study to date, conducted in the Southern Ocean during July and August 2017, scientists from Stellenbosch University's Centre for Trace and Experimental Biogeochemistry (TracEx) in the Department of Earth Sciences were able to show that phytoplankton were indeed active during the icy cold and dark winter months.

