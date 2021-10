US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Tuesday to Ecuador and Colombia in a bid to support and broaden ties with Latin America's democracies, amid a new spike in tension with Venezuela. In both Ecuador and Colombia, Blinken will meet right-leaning elected leaders, part of President Joe Biden's push of promoting democracy but also keeping up the pressure against leftist strongmen in Latin America. Blinken "will highlight how specifically countries like Ecuador and Colombia have been able to build on their democratic values and commitment to benefit their peoples," said Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for Latin America. Blinken arrives Tuesday in Quito where he will meet President Guillermo Lasso, a banker who was the surprise winner in elections earlier this year.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO