PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Two cats were rescued from a burning home in Parker over the weekend. South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the home on Las Ramblas Lane about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue) Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in the kitchen area of the home. No one was injured. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue) Two cats were rescued and treated for smoke inhalation.

PARKER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO