Deadmau5 headlines trippy interactive music journey in metaverse game Core

By Alessandro Fillari
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne game making waves within the growing metaverse scene alongside Fortnite and Roblox has been the user-generated focused online game Core. Developed by Manticore Games, Core is an online platform that gives players the tools to create a variety of activities and share them online, and it's grown considerably since its debut last year. It's now taking its concept a bit further by teaming with electronic DJ and producer Deadmau5 for a experimental music experience created entirely in Core.

#Electronic Music#Edm Music#Music Festival#Experimental Music#Manticore Games
