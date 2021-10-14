Deadmau5 headlines trippy interactive music journey in metaverse game Core
One game making waves within the growing metaverse scene alongside Fortnite and Roblox has been the user-generated focused online game Core. Developed by Manticore Games, Core is an online platform that gives players the tools to create a variety of activities and share them online, and it's grown considerably since its debut last year. It's now taking its concept a bit further by teaming with electronic DJ and producer Deadmau5 for a experimental music experience created entirely in Core.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0