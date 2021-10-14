New at Noon – Ruthie Collins “Hypocrite”

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruthie Collins wears her broken heart on her sleeve with “Hypocrite,” a power ballad that mixes honest lyrics, pedal steel guitar, and a meteoric chorus into its own brand of country music. She wrote the song while living in a 1973 Airstream trailer, parked in the driveway of fellow road warrior Natalie Stovall (Runaway June). “A relationship I really didn’t want to end was clearly slipping away from me, and even though I was trying to pretend I was ok with it all, I was a complete wreck on the inside,” she remembers. “I texted Natalie and asked her if she could come out to the Airstream to finish it with me. I just felt like I needed my best friend; I couldn’t get through it alone.”

www.wjvl.com

