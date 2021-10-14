With few payments left, some Minnesota parents hope expanded child tax credit is continued

The next payment for the child tax credit is being distributed today. Last month about $15 billion was sent to roughly 35 million families with the average payout being $428. Most parents automatically get the enhanced credit of up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each ages 6 to 17. The IRS is scheduled to send out two more payments to parents this year. The first two payments were enough to lift 3.5 million kids out of poverty, the child poverty rate was 11.5% in August but would have been 16.2% without the payments.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO