Minnesota State

With few payments left, some Minnesota parents hope expanded child tax credit is continued

By Jessie Van Berkel
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Brihanna Sims and her 7-year-old daughter, the monthly $250 payments that started showing up in her bank account in July have meant stability and piano lessons. The Osseo Area Schools bus driver said the expanded federal child tax credit has allowed her daughter to participate in extracurricular activities for the first time. "You don't want your kid to miss out," Sims said. "Having to say no because we just don't have the money, it hurts."

www.startribune.com

