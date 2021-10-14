CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dan Campbell shares awesome message of support he got from Drew Brees (Video)

By Braulio Perez
 4 days ago

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell let the media know that legendary quarterback Drew Brees sent him special texts after Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to the Vikings. The Week 5 loss for the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings was nothing short of heartbreaking. While it looked like the Lions were going to record their first win of the season, Minnesota kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired to snatch that victory away.

