Dan Campbell shares awesome message of support he got from Drew Brees (Video)

They say that records are meant to be broken and no matter how insane or unachievable a record may sound, time has this habit of rattling things up. In the context of the aforementioned maxim, iconic quarterback, Tom Brady broke the record of another NFL legend, namely Drew Brees for the All-time NFL yardage. Brady racked up this new milestone with a 28-yard pass to teammate, Mike Evans that placed him on the pedestal with 80,560 yards abreast his name.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO