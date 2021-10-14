CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

F-35s Nearly Collided With F-22s Right After Last Year’s Raptor Crash

By Thomas Newdick
 4 days ago
There’s now a detailed report on how an F-22 Raptor tumbled out of control and crashed on the Eglin Training Range. Substantial details have emerged about the crash of a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter close to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on May 15 last year, our original coverage of which you can find here. As well as the loss of one of the precious Raptors, the incident also saw a near-miss involving more F-22s and F-35s, some of which almost collided immediately after the crash. In addition, the accident report describes how the Raptor pilot experienced a catalog of problems with the jet from soon after takeoff until he was finally forced to eject and the aircraft spiraled into the ground.

www.thedrive.com

