Penn-Trafford area: Drug take-back program, Halloween party, more

Metro Creative

Drug take-back program planned for Oct. 23

Outdated or unused drugs will be accepted during a prescription drug take-back program from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 near the Giant Eagle supermarket at Penn Crossing Shopping Center, 2000 Penny Lane Drive, Harrison City.

Antibiotics, over-the-counter drugs or liquids, and needles are syringes will not be accepted.

The Penn Township police department tactical truck will be at the event, sponsored by the township police and the Penn Township Citizens for Drug Awareness organization, in partnership with Hope Remanes and Pleasant Valley Rescue Ranch.

A Drug Enforcement Administration agent will collect the drugs, said Bruno Mediate, a spokesman for the Penn Township Citizens for Drug Awareness.

For more information, go to www.ptcda.org.

Penn Township seniors to meet Oct. 26

Carol Rozgonyi, a flutist and pianist, will provide the entertainment for the Penn Township Senior Citizens meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 26, at the Community United Methodist Church, 3487 Route 130, Harrison City.

Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. and will cost $6. The meeting will be at 2 p.m. Dues are $2.00.

Manor Halloween party planned for Oct. 24

Manor’s Halloween’s party will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Manor Community Room, 44 Main St.

There will be individual and family costume contests with prizes, a disc jockey, dancing contests, games and refreshments.

Super Seniors to meet in Harrison City

Cathi Rhodes will provide the entertainment when the Super Seniors of Westmoreland County meet at noon Nov. 9 at the Community United Methodist Church, Route 130, Harrison City.

Lunch is $6 and reservations are needed for first time attendees.

For reservations call Linda Briggs at 724-744-3993.

Those attending are asked to bring a mask.