CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Kern County judge blocks vaccination mandate for California prisons

By The Associated Press
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyUPQ_0cRNWr7G00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has partially blocked an order taking effect this week that required California prison employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Kern County judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents enforcement of the vaccination mandate for guards represented by a politically powerful union.

The mandate, due to take effect Friday, will still apply to other workers at prisons that have health care facilities The mandate is aimed at preventing another coronavirus outbreak like one that killed 28 inmates and a correctional officer at San Quentin State Prison last year.

The California Correctional Peace Officers Association opposes the measure.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

John Titor
4d ago

Interesting to watch whom has Rights and who does not. The power of paper, and whom gets to ignore which parts written on paper, when it pleases the right power. Government rules for thee not for Me..... I'm special, we are all created equal, some of us rule over paper, superior powers.

Reply
2
Related
KGET

Kern parents and teachers gather against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some local parents and teachers grapple with the question: Should COVID-19 vaccines be required for students to go to school? Teachers, parents and students from all across Kern county came together to strategize a plan to go against the vaccine mandate in California. “We can start a recall on every elected […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Hundreds protest public school vaccine mandate in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chants of “Freedom” and “USA” came from a crowd so large, it spilled from the sidewalk into the street. Passing cars honked their support as a crowd of hundreds gathered outside the KCSOS offices downtown Bakersfield. The rally drew parents and students of all ages. Several protesters said that the mandate, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 430 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths and 430 cases today. This brings the county’s totals to 144,146 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,605 deaths, and 133,858 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 502,397 negative COVID-19 tests and 144,146 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Kern#San Quentin State Prison#Calif#Ap
KGET

Bakersfield College providing virtual resource, support sessions this week for undocumented students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is linking undocumented students with resources and services this week they may need to navigate their educational careers and the community college system. The college is hosting a series of virtual events from Oct. through Oct. 22 for what’s being called Undocumented Student Action Week. Organizers say its an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CAPK Head Start Centers to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Department of Public Health and the Community Action Partnership of Kern(CAPK) are teaming up to host five COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting today and to go through next month. The clinics are free and open to the public. The clinics will be held at local neighborhood CAPK Head Start […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KGET

1 person seriously wounded in Lamont shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a person wounded Saturday evening in Lamont. KCSO officials said deputies were called to the area of Paradise Road and Primrose Avenue just after 5:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found suffering from severe gunshot wounds, a spokesperson […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Several local parents oppose school COVID vaccine mandates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Debate is erupting in several local schools over the question: Should schools to bar your child if they’re not vaccinated against COVID-19? This comes as several parents came out in opposition to vaccine mandates for students in the Norris School District. Some parents at this district say they would rather pull […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman struck and killed by vehicle Thursday in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A woman walking was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday in California City. California City Police say they responded to reports of a victim in the roadway last night around 7:45 p.m. near the intersections of Shaw Street and Karen Avenue. There, police say they found a 31-year-old woman […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

KGET

1K+
Followers
474
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy