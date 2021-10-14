CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Play in our FREE Week 7 Michigan State-Indiana Challenge

By Spartans Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Think you know the Michigan State Spartans well? Already have this week’s game against Indiana Hoosiers all figured out?

Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Spartans Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tiebreaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.

Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Indiana Hoosiers#Daily Ticket#Tipico Sportsbook
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 CFB Team’s “Dynasty Is Done”

We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Reportedly Fighting For His Life

Ivan Douglas played football at Ohio State in the early 2000s, having a promising football career cut short due to blood clots in 2003. Now, according to a former teammate, he is “fighting for his life” in a battle with COVID-19. Chukwuemeka Nnamdi Onyejekwe, who goes by his rap name...
NFL
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Herm Edwards’ Performance

Last night was not one of the finest moments in Herm Edwards‘ coaching career. Edwards’ Arizona State team blew a 21-7 halftime lead and lost 35-21 to Utah. The Sun Devils came into the game ranked 18th, but after falling to 5-2, will probably drop out of the polls. Meanwhile, there are fans and analysts wondering if Edwards is capable of leading the program out of mediocrity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Audacy

Bengals player who vomited confirms it was not from Eminem's 'Mom's Spaghetti' restaurant

Somehow, a Cincinnati Bengals player getting sick and vomiting on the grass at Ford Field was only the second most disgusting display that we saw in Week 6. That "honor" of the most disgusting performance belonged to practically the whole Lions roster as they rushed for an impressively low 36 yards and added another appalling performance on the other side of the ball. In fact, it officially made them the league's lowest-ranked defense on Pro Football Focus, with a 47.1 grade on the season as a whole.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio State football’s quiet recruiting presence nearing its end?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class hasn’t had a commitment in 97 days since offensive linemen George Fitzpatrick joined. The Buckeyes’ only 2023 commitment is tight end Ty Lockwood, and that was 56 days ago. Since then, both classes have been pretty quiet as OSU continues its 2021 season, producing a 5-1 record heading into a bye week.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy