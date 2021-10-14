Cincinnati vs. UCF: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 3 Cincinnati clashes with AAC foe UCF early in the day on Saturday, and you have to wonder whether the Bearcats are considering asking advice from the Knights. Cincinnati is ranked in the top four of the AP Top 25, the highest any Group of Five team has been ranked in a major poll during the College Football Playoff era. It's led many to wonder whether this Bearcats team might be the one to break through the glass ceiling and crash the playoff party.