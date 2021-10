X1 Card, the first challenger credit card for digital natives, is now exiting a six month private beta and beginning roll out to its 350k waitlist. X1 Card, the smartest credit card ever made, is now officially available in the U.S. X1's debut was met with excitement and anticipation, attracting the fastest growing fintech waitlist of all time with more than 350,000 people. Now, after being in a private beta for the last six months, the X1 Card is officially rolling out to the public, starting with its waitlist.

