I love Halloween. I love the feeling of horror around the corner with both movies and games, and I especially enjoy fall rolling in and pushing out that swamp-a** summer. Also, the tree foliage is pretty. Anyway, sometimes it’s tough to get into the groove of Halloween, especially during a pandemic, and getting a kickstart from something not called candy corn is a must. Having said that, I have put together my top 10 horror games to get you in the mood for some scary. Get that favorite bowl of healthy candy, relax, turn off the lights, and enjoy this absurd Halloween list that you probably won’t agree with at all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO