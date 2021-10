Project44 announced Cooperative, what is said to be the first data-driven solution to increase transparency in the freight management process. “The heart of our business is using the technology that serves as the industry’s connective tissue and the most accurate logistics data available to solve colossal supply chain problems that were previously thought to be unsolvable,” says Jett McCandless, founder and CEO at project44. “It’s exciting to co-develop this product with 3PLs and be the first to bring a valuable tool like Cooperative to market to enable 3PLs and carriers to overcome today’s capacity shortages and better serve their customers.”

