Samus returns for her latest 2D adventure in Metroid Dread — the sequel to Metroid Fusion that was 19 years in the making. With any new game (especially a new Metroidvania), you’ll undoubtedly have some questions about how to play. This is where Nintendo Wire comes in! Check out all our how-tos, guides, and walkthroughs for Metroid Dread below and hopefully we can clear up any confusion you may have about the game!

