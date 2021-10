Early in another week of October, the oil market continues growing steadily and updating its highs. Brent is trading at $85.80 and doesn’t seem to slow down. The key factor that supports this active and extreme rally in the oil sector is the demand for energies, which is maintained not only by the global economic recovery and its need for raw materials but also by the start of a heating season and switch to more available and affordable heating agents, for example, fuel oil. In contrast with the surge in natural gas and coal prices, the above-mentioned agent is getting more and more trending.

