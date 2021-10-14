Kokomo Police Arrest Drug Dealer

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Detectives with the Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force arrested 47-year-old Mack Clark, at Alto Road and Gettysburg Drive on an active arrest warrant out of Howard County. The arrest warrant was for four counts in Dealing Cocaine. Upon the arrest of Clark, he was in possession of individually packaged bags of crack cocaine. Detectives executed a search warrant at Clark’s house in the 900 block of Sandwalk Drive.