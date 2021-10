Boston College should evaluate the efficacy of mental health services provided on campus in order to determine how to best serve the mental health needs of the student population. Some improvements that should be implemented include the creation of an email or messaging service to schedule appointments with University Counseling Services (UCS) and an increase of UCS staff who handle the process of getting referrals to off-campus mental health care providers. Mental health care is a critical need, especially for college students, and it is in the best interest of all members of the BC community to ensure this need is being adequately met.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO