3 Great Spy TV Shows of James Bond's Golden Age to Stream Now

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. No story about the style of James Bond would be complete without mention of his most celebrated accessories: his wristwatches, which still rate as the most covetable and accessible bits of his kit. This week, Watchfinder & Co., the pre-owned watch hub that was founded in 2002 and acquired by luxury watch group Richemont in 2018, is taking advantage of all the excitement surrounding Daniel Craig’s much delayed last hurrah as Bond in No Time To Die. Live on the Watchfinder site now are a selection of single and iconic Rolex and Omega watch models worn by various Bonds over the past five decades and available for you to buy right off the page. Blink and you’ll miss them.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO