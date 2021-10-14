CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

3 Great Spy TV Shows of James Bond's Golden Age to Stream Now

By Kenneth Lowe
Paste Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery 007 movie, even a long-delayed one, is an event even after nearly 60 years of them. The only movie character with a résumé longer than James Bond is Godzilla. And yet, it’s hard to overstate just how insanely popular the character was in the decade that spawned his film franchise: The 1960s were Bond’s era. And while television has never had an official 007 series (no, THAT ONE. doesn’t count), studios on both sides of the Atlantic were keen to cash in on spymania—and, in once case, a series even served as the trial run for one of the men who would take up the storied mantle.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 12

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, Oct. 12 adds a new film unsuitable for anyone except the most hardcore fans of LOL Dolls. LOL Surprise: The Movie debuts at No. 6, and we'll all be punished for it by whatever higher being is out there judging us. The Guilty, Jake Gyllenhaal's thriller about a 9-1-1 operator, stays at No. 1, followed by the interminable classic Titanic. Also new to the list is the 1995 film Jumanji, starring Robin Williams.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Watch No Time to Die Free Streaming- How to Watch Full James Bond 007 New Movie Online Stream Anywhere?

Big welcome back to Bond! No Time to Die will be available to stream starting this fall. There are many options for watching No Time to Die streaming full movie online for free on 123movies, including where you can get it new James Bond movieFree at home or on one of these platforms: Netflix (only domestically), Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus’. We’ve found an authentic streaming service that provides Details on how you can watch No Time to Die for free Streaming throughout the year as described below.
MOVIES
No Film School

'Possession' Is the Best Horror Movie You've Never Seen

Andrzej Żuławski’s portrait of an unraveling marriage is finally available in the U.S. in a stunning new 4K restoration. I've been trying to watch the 1981 psychological horror film Possession for years. I'd seen the infamous subway scene meltdown and screencaps on various horror/film blogs, but the film is notoriously elusive. I'm sure I could've found a way, but I didn't want some weird online link, and I thought paying $165 for the Mondo Vision special edition Blu-ray was a little exorbitant.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Patrick Mcgoohan
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
MOVIES
hiconsumption.com

The Ultimate Guide to James Bond’s Motorcycles

Ever since first hitting the silver screen in 1963, James Bond has enamored fans with death-defying actions, supermodel dates, clever gadgets, and an array of elite vehicles. And while the international super-spy might be most famously and closely associated with the cars he drives, 007 has also swung his leg over a significant number of motorcycles throughout the more than half-century that the Bond franchise has existed.
ENTERTAINMENT
stockxpo.com

Theaters Are Counting on James Bond’s Heroics

The death of movie theaters has been greatly exaggerated. What exactly their new life will look like in a post-pandemic world remains to be seen. A strong box-office since early September has revived hopes for a sector once thought to be among the pandemic’s permanent victims. Walt Disney’s DIS 0.66% latest Marvel installment, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” has grossed more than $206 million domestically since its Sept. 3 launch. Sony’s SONY -0.24% “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”—based on another Marvel character—opened to a strong $90 million gross this past weekend. And the much-delayed James Bond film “No Time to Die” from MGM MGM 1.01% has grossed $121 million in its early international markets ahead of its domestic release this coming weekend.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tubi Tv#Tv News#Spies#Stream Now#Godzilla#American#British
The Atlantic

Daniel Craig’s Singular James Bond

James Bond has always had a loose relationship with continuity. The secret-agent character, originally written by Ian Fleming, has been played by six actors over the past six decades, usually with the slightest wink to the audience after each transition. “This never happened to the other fella,” George Lazenby quipped in his one appearance as Bond, joking about the man he had replaced, Sean Connery. Not until Daniel Craig assumed the role, in 2006’s Casino Royale, did the series implicitly acknowledge the recasting, having Craig play Bond at the beginning of his career, a rookie spy earning his license to kill. Now, in No Time to Die, Craig’s fifth and final outing in the part, the franchise has done something equally revolutionary: give Bond a firm send-off.
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

Daniel Craig’s Bond finale, Fauci documentary, ‘United States of AL’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final movie as James Bond, “Fauci,” the first big-screen documentary of the nation’s top infectious disease expert and “Justin Bieber: Our World,” a fresh take on the life of one of the world’s best-known pop stars. The CBS buddy comedy “United States of Al” also tackles a somber story, as combat vet Riley and his translator AI scramble to get Al’s sister out of Kabul after the Afghanistan capital’s fall.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Ringer

What Does the Next Era of James Bond Look Like?

The first set piece in No Time to Die begins with a bang and ends with a chase. An explosion knocks a certain British intelligence agent onto the Southern Italian dirt. His suit—tan and slimmed along the ribs—is stained, but he’s Bond, James Bond, so it’s still intact. This is where things heat up: Bond, fleeing on a bridge made of weathered cobblestone, dodges an oncoming car by ducking behind a boulder a few feet in front of the vehicle; Bond, still imperiled, dodges gunfire and jumps clear off the bridge using an electrical wire as a bungee; Bond, completely unarmed, battles a machine-gun-wielding attacker with a cybernetic eye and a penchant for headbutts. They tussle in the dust for a moment, then trade punches on their feet until our hero prevails, strangling the man to the point of unconsciousness with a laundry cord swiped off a nearby villa.
MOVIES
papercitymag.com

Daniel Craig’s James Bond Swan Song Deserves a Great Martini — Here Are the Best Places to Find One

James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Paloma (Ana de Armas) in No Time To Die. (Photo by Nicola Dove, MGM). Who’s ready for some Bond… James Bond? American audiences get their first taste of No Time to Die this Thursday, October 7th when Daniel Craig stars as British MI6 agent 007 for one last time. (Though the official release date is October 8th, all theaters have multiple showings of the movie on this Thursday and a number of them are showing it once on Wednesday night as well.)
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Esquire

Don't Sleep on Streaming This Free Collection of James Bond Movies

Now that No Time to Die week is finally upon us, we've been searching through just about every remote and nondescript location to find the best (and cheapest) place to hold our Bond movie marathons. Along the way, we came across a situation—calling it a deal, quite frankly, undersells it—that...
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Where to Watch “No Time to Die” online free: How to stream James Bond 007 movie At home

James Bond 007 is back!! No Time to Die will be available to stream starting this fall. There are many options for watching “James Bond 007 No Time to Die” streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies. Is watching No Time to Die online free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? including where you can get it James Bond 2021 No Time to Die Free at home or on one of these platforms: Netflix (only domestically), Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus’.
MOVIES
The New Yorker

James Bond’s Heavy Heart in “No Time to Die”

A big welcome back to 007. The news is that nothing much has changed, and all the fixtures and fittings are in place. The license to kill, and the supple deployment of weaponry. The occasional whip of a wisecrack. The prime spot in the cockpit of an aircraft. The Aston Martin. The dress sense. The knockout shades. No question about it: she’s the right woman for the job.
MOVIES
Esquire

Some of James Bond's Most Iconic Watches Are Available to Buy Right Now

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. No story about the style of James Bond would be complete without mention of his most celebrated accessories: his wristwatches, which still rate as the most covetable and accessible bits of his kit. This week, Watchfinder & Co., the pre-owned watch hub that was founded in 2002 and acquired by luxury watch group Richemont in 2018, is taking advantage of all the excitement surrounding Daniel Craig’s much delayed last hurrah as Bond in No Time To Die. Live on the Watchfinder site now are a selection of single and iconic Rolex and Omega watch models worn by various Bonds over the past five decades and available for you to buy right off the page. Blink and you’ll miss them.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Travel Shows Streaming Now On Netflix

There are lots of reasons for loving travel shows. Some of us are planning our next big trip and looking for ideas. Some of us are at a point with kids or work or expenses that we can’t travel now, but boy do we have a nice long list for when we can. Some of us have no desire to travel at all…we just like learning about exotic places from the comfort of our couch. Whether you’re a wandering nomad, or a couch-loving homebody, we have a list of the best travel shows streaming on Netflix right now. Who knows? It may nudge you out of your comfort zone.
TRAVEL
No Film School

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Is Now the #1 TV Show in Over 90 Countries

Netflix has another worldwide hit on its hands. Have you been watching Squid Game? Released Sept. 17, the nine-episode Korean thriller is poised to become Netflix's biggest "non-English-language show in the world," said Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Yes, the numbers are that huge. Sarandos also said, "It's only been out...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy