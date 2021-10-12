CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IL

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Burke urges Henry County to apply again for drug court

geneseorepublic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Supreme Court Justice Michael Burke is urging Henry County officials to resubmit the county's application to create a drug court system here. When the alternative courts were developed in 2015, Henry County applied to start a treatment-based system for drug offenders. But the application to the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts (AOIC) was turned down then because state officials said the offender numbers and local resources weren't adequate enough to justify it.

