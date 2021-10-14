CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cousins who stormed US Capitol on 6 January get longer jail terms than prosecution asked for

By Justin Vallejo
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMn3X_0cRNSYOj00

A federal judge threw the book at a pair of cousins who pleaded guilty to entering the US Capitol on 6 January, sentencing them to jail time longer than what the prosecution recommended in return for their guilty plea.

Prosecutors dropped more serious charges against Robert Bauer and Edward Hemenway as part of a deal to plead guilty to the misdemeanour of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

But instead of the 30 days in jail and $500 in fines recommended by the Department of Justice, the US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the family rioters to 45 days behind bars, plus fines and community service.

It is the third time Judge Chutkan has sentenced a Capitol rioter above the government’s recommendation. She ordered Dona Sue Bissey to 14 days in prison despite prosecutors asking for probation, and gave Matthew Mazzocco prison time despite the recommendation of home confinement.

Mr Bauer and Mr Hemenway were the 16th and 17th rioters sentenced so far. With more than 600 still facing criminal charges, sentences beyond recommendations by prosecutors will be closely watched by other defendants considering plea deals.

Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Kelley told the court that despite rioters taking responsibility for their actions, they were aware of "do not enter" signs at the Capitol.

"Each rioter’s actions, from the most mundane to the most violent, contributed to the violence and destruction at the Capitol on January 6," Ms Kelley told the judge, according to The Courier-Journal .

Ms Kelley said Mr Bauer claimed he was swept up in the crowd, but that he chose to stay at the Capitol despite having opportunities to leave.

According to the FBI criminal complaint , Mr Bauer told police he entered the building out of stupidity and curiosity, while Mr Hemenway told authorities he intended only to "occupy the space".

"Bauer explained that people in the crowd were angry about paedophiles, the news cycle, and losing their businesses during the lockdown," the complaint said.

The pair’s criminal records factored into the sentencing decision. Mr Hemenway served prison time for sexual battery in 2006, while Mr Bauer has drug convictions from 1999.

The court heard the pair had turned their life around since those convictions, but that after the Capitol riot Mr Bauer was fired from his job while Mr Hemenway will need to sell his possessions to pay the bills while serving jail time.

“The sad part is we weren’t even really 100 per cent Trump supporters. We weren’t really that into the guy. We thought we would go to the rally on the way to the airport,” Mr Hemenway said, according to Courthouse News Service . “I certainly did not plan on being part of a mob. … I am very disappointed in myself.”

Comments / 654

KingG
4d ago

Every insurrectionist should spend years not days, in Federal prison. Those responsible should have to pay restitution for costs and deaths resulting from this Insurrection.

Reply(219)
206
Laurie Hennessey
4d ago

just because you refuse to acknowledge it doesn't mean many of the people involved in the blm demonstrations haven't long since been arrested, convicted and sentenced, so sit down and be quiet

Reply(51)
59
Chris McKenzie
4d ago

they should spend a lot longer time in jail than what they're giving them I'm not real happy about that it was insurrection they tried to overthrow the government for God's sake

Reply(7)
56
The Independent

Judge agrees to delay in sentencing for Gaetz friend

A federal judge on Monday agreed to push back until next year the sentencing for U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz's friend who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sex trafficking and other charges.U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell said sentencing for Joel Greenberg could be postponed from next month to next March during a hearing in federal court in Orlando Greenberg's attorney had asked for the delay so the former local tax collector can continue cooperating with federal authorities. Prosecutors agreed to the postponement.Greenberg wasn't present during the 20-minute hearing. The judge said he would set a new sentencing date...
Person
Robert Bauer
The Independent

Woman jailed for role in Capitol riot she called ‘best day ever’

An unvaccinated Capitol rioter who pleaded with a judge not to send her to jail because she was afraid of getting Covid-19 has been sentenced to 14 days behind bars.QAnon-supporting hairdresser Donna Sue Bissey, 53, pleaded guilty in July to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months’ imprisonment.According to the Department of Justice, authorities were tipped off after Bissey and her friend Anna Morgan-Lloyd posted photos on Facebook from inside the Capitol building.One photo showed the pair had a caption which read “Inside Capitol Building.”Bissey commented under the photo...
The Independent

Some defendants charged in Capitol riots are choosing to represent themselves

A number of accused rioters from 6 January are reportedly choosing to represent themselves in court, ahead of hundreds of trials in the probe. At least five of those who have so far faced trial have represented themselves, The Associated Press reported on Sunday, and are among 640 or more who have been accused of rioting on the US Capitol. The defendants are able to do so though a longtime component of the US Constitution, also known as the sixth amendment, allowing self representation in court. However, legal analysts and attorneys have warned that it will lead to alleged...
NBC Washington

US Marshals Inspect DC Jail, Interview Capitol Insurrection Inmates

U.S. marshals are inspecting the D.C. jail and speaking with inmates arrested in the U.S. Capitol insurrection case. A week ago, a federal judge raised questions about the treatment of those Jan. 6 inmates at the jail after revelations one of the defendants had a broken hand that was allegedly improperly cared for.
abc17news.com

Risky business: Some Capitol riot defendants forgo lawyers

At least five people charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol have chosen to defend themselves in court. In doing so, they’re brushing aside federal judges’ repeated warnings about the risks of trying to navigate their high-stakes cases without a lawyer. Self-representation is a bedrock right guaranteed by the Constitution, but it’s also inspired the age-old adage that anyone who represents themselves has a fool for a client. The move by the defendants already has led to some curious legal maneuvers and awkward exchanges in court. A self-represented New York man wants to bill the government for working on his own case, but a judge rejected that idea.
Reuters

Accused U.S. Capitol rioter threatened his children, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A Texas man charged with participating in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump threatened his teenage son and daughter with violence if they reported him to police, according to federal investigators. Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, faces...
